Marche en Famenne - Marche en Famenne 188.1 km

A Belgian shitsmall race for those looking for something to nap to in front of the telly.

(there’s also the Tour de Vendée today but it is so shitsmall that the only noteworthy thing about the startlist is that it contains a Peter Sagan in his last race going out with a whimper and not a bang )

Expected finish: 16:40 CEST

Famenned of the Day : Arnaud De Lie

Back in his beloved one-point-ones and killing it.

Official site , Startlist