Filed under: Live Races Giro del Veneto LIVE By Jens Oct 11, 2023, 6:45am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Giro del Veneto LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images Tombolo - Monte Berico 170 km Italians fighting against the dying of the light. Expected finish: 16:35 CEST Venetian of the Day : Marc Hirschi I keep pushing for him,he feels most consistent in these SSRs. Startlist More From Podium Cafe Paris-Tours LIVE Il Lombardia LIVE Gran Piemonte LIVE Münsterland Giro LIVE Tre Valli Varesine LIVE Binche-Chimay-Binche LIVE Loading comments...
Loading comments...