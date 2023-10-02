Filed under: Live Races Coppa Bernocchi LIVE By Jens Oct 2, 2023, 5:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Coppa Bernocchi LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images Parabiago - Legnano 186.7 km Italian piccola merda season continues outside Milan. Expected finish: 14:40-15:25 CEST Winner of La Battaglia : Marc Hirschi He seems to be a man for this autumn. Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Münsterland Giro LIVE Tre Valli Varesine LIVE Binche-Chimay-Binche LIVE Famenne Ardennes Classic (&other) LIVE Giro dell’Emilia LIVE Circuit Franco Belge LIVE Loading comments...
