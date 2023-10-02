 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coppa Bernocchi LIVE

By Jens
/ new
103rd Coppa Bernocchi - GP BPM 2022 Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Parabiago - Legnano 186.7 km

Italian piccola merda season continues outside Milan.

Expected finish: 14:40-15:25 CEST

Winner of La Battaglia : Marc Hirschi

He seems to be a man for this autumn.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...