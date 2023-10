Busto Arsizio - Varese 196.3 km

In the running for most beautifully named bike race. Decent bike race too.

(There was a women’s race too, no live video.)

Expected finish: 16:25-17:10 CEST

Busting out the arsizio : Tadej Pogacar

Surely he won’t let Primož steal his lunch money twice in a row?

Official site , Startlist