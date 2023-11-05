Cycling Transfers 2024 part 4: Picking up the scraps

Ok we’re well into the winter and the *shudders * cyclocross season and everything should be done and dusted by now. But this is pro cycling after all so there should likely be a bunch of last minute moves, retirements and team collapses throwing the world into turmoil. So with that in mind we need a place to keep discussing transfers and team news.

Judging by the list of riders still without contract for 2024 over on ProCyclingStats there is a lot still to be resolved. There are some insane names on that list, presumably in part because of the long merger rumors around Jumbo, Ineos & Quick Step, three of the giant players on the market. And it’s not that long until these guys are going to Australia and the desert to kick off the 2024 season.