 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Úbeda - Baeza 178 km

Gravel-infused Spanish oneday that was very entertaining in its premiere last year . Also the return of Pogi today.

Paraíso Gangster of the Day: Tim Wellens

Gotta make it a real February somewhere.

Official site , Start list

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...