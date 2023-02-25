Women’s Omloop Weekend LIVE

Omloop van het Hageland: Aarschot - Tielt-Winge 123.9 km
A smaller local race with a good chance for the sprinters to show their stuff is the second part of the women’s opening weekend as well.
LIVE VIDEO from 14:00 CET
Estimated finish time: 16:30 CET
Muur climber of the Day: Lorena Wiebes
Her or Bastianelli. In this race you can pretty much flip a coin between those two but Wiebes looked near unbeatable yesterday.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Gent - Ninove 132.2 km
Two omloops for the price of one these days. Can Van Vleuten repeat last year’s craziness?
Estimated finish time: 17:15 CET
Muur climber of the Day: Lotte Kopecky
SD Worx got played last year, I don’t think they will again.
