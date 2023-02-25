Women’s Omloop Weekend LIVE

Omloop van het Hageland: Aarschot - Tielt-Winge 123.9 km

A smaller local race with a good chance for the sprinters to show their stuff is the second part of the women’s opening weekend as well.

LIVE VIDEO from 14:00 CET

Estimated finish time: 16:30 CET

Muur climber of the Day: Lorena Wiebes

Her or Bastianelli. In this race you can pretty much flip a coin between those two but Wiebes looked near unbeatable yesterday.

Official site , Start list

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Gent - Ninove 132.2 km

Two omloops for the price of one these days. Can Van Vleuten repeat last year’s craziness?

Estimated finish time: 17:15 CET

Muur climber of the Day: Lotte Kopecky

SD Worx got played last year, I don’t think they will again.

Official site , Start list