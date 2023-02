Kuurne - Kuurne 193.1 km

Act 2 of opening weekend. The race that often offers great early action and on good editions manages to keep it thrilling even on the run-in and laps in Kuurne.

Estimated finish time: 16:45 - 17:10 CET

Donkey of the Day: Fabio Jakobsen

They looked so awful yesterday that a traditional Quick Step Kuurne Revenge™ feels almost inevitable even if Jakobsen has looked lukewarm so far.

