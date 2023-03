Deinze - Nokere 129.1 km / 193.6 km

Perhaps the quintessential Belgian Wednesday race, the double feature Nokere Koerse.

Estimated finish time: Women 13:30-13:45. / Men 17:10-17:45 CET

Koersers of the Day: Lorena Wiebes & Tim Merlier

Sharp observers will note that the 2022 edition was won by Lorena Wiebes and ....... Tim Merlier. But there really is little to suggest history won’t repeat itself looking at the start lists and the results so far this year.

Official site , Start list Women , Start list Men