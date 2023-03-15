 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Milano-Torino LIVE

By Jens
/ new
milano torino

Rho - Orbassano 192km

The now ruined old classic.

Estimated finish time: 16:00-16:25.

Flatlander of the Day: Fernando Gaviria

It’s a sprint now. Booooo!

Official site , Start list

