GP de Denain LIVE

By Jens
Denain - Denain 194.7 km

Mini-Roubaix does not have the TdF-star studded start list it had last year but should produce fun racing anyway.

Estimated finish time: 15:35-15:55.

Pavé-head of the Day: Olav Kooij

Fast man. Hard man?

Official site , Start list

