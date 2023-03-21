 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Volta a Catalunya Stage 2 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Mataró - Vallter 2000 165.4 km

Vallter is a staple in the Volta.

Estimated finish time: 16:45-17:10 CET.

Walter of the Day: Primož Roglič

Hasn’t not-won yet.

Official site , Start list

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...