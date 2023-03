Brugge - De Panne 211 km

We are in Flanders, the real fun is starting. First up a day for the sprinters with a chance of some crosswinds action.

Estimated finish time: 16:45-17:10 CET.

Kabouter Plop of the Day: Jasper Philipsen

Soudal-QS are probably pretty desperate to get off to a good classics kickoff with Jakobsen but Philipsen looks awfully good right now.

