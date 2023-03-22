Filed under: Live Races Volta a Catalunya Stage 3 Live By Jens Mar 22, 2023, 7:01am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Volta a Catalunya Stage 3 Live Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images Olost - La Molina 180.5 km They’re not going easy with the climbing in this year’s Volta. Estimated finish time: 16:40-17:15 CET. Mister LaMolina of the Day: Primož Roglič He’s not missing two in a row. That would be un-slovenian. Official site , Start list More From Podium Cafe COBBLES POWER POLL! Counting Down All 25 Teams Classic Brugge-De Panne LIVE Volta a Catalunya Stage 2 LIVE Trofeo Alfredo Binda LIVE The Art of Cycling, by James Hibbard VAN DER POEL STRIKES BACK AT MILANO SANREMO Loading comments...
