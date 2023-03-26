 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Volta a Catalunya Stage 7 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
102nd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023 - Stage 6 Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona - Barcelona 136 km

The tricky final day gives Remco one more chance to ride Primož off his wheel.

Estimated finish time: 13:50-14:10 CET.

Manuel of the Day: Primož Roglič

Well, I’m all out of other ideas.

Official site , Start list

