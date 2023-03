Ieper - Wevelgem 260.9 km

Second cobblefest of the weekend. Can it even top the brilliance of E3?

Estimated finish time: 16:45-17:20 CEST.

WestFlemish Flahute of the Day: Mads Pedersen

Trek missed the boat almost as badly as Soudal-Quick Step on Friday. Revenge time?

Official site , Start list