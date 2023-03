Dampierre en Burly - Dampierre en Burly 32.2 km Team Timetrial

It’s the rare team timetrial and one that’s trying out some slightly wacky new rules. Apparently everyone gets their individual time, not timed on the fourth rider.

Estimated finish time: 16:30 CET last team

Jumbo-Visma of the Day: Jumbo-Visma

Have you seen their team?

Official site , Start list