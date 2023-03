Saint Amand Montrond - La Loge des Gardes 164.7 km

TTT yesterday, mountain finish today, no laying about for the GC folks here.

Estimated finish time: 16:30 - 16:55 CET

Sunchaser of the Day: Tadej Pogačar

Not the worst climb, 6.7 km at 7%, but he and Jonas look frisky.

Official site , Start list