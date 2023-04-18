 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour of the Alps Stage 2 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Reith im Alpbachtal - Ritten 162.5 km

Day 2. I’d love to tell the riders things are getting easier but....

Expected finish: 15:00-15:30 CEST

Tiroler Hat of the Day: Aleksandr Vlasov

[sorry, I do jinx riders]

Official site , Startlist.

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...