Flèche Wallonne LIVE

Huy - Huy 127.3 km / Herve - Huy 194.2 km

Two sprints up the Muur de Hoei. Or is this the day we see something different?! And I’m not just talking about the Flemish spelling.

Expected finish: 11:55-12:20 / 16:15-16:40 CEST

Huy-zkids of the Day: Annemiek van Vleuten & Tadej Pogačar

Annemiek has never cracked the Mur-code, I’m guessing she starts to get her season in gear and does today. And it looks like a good chance for Pog to get his first win here too with a startlist without some notable favorites, as if he needed help.

Official site , Startlist Women , Startlist Men