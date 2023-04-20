 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour of the Alps Stage 4 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Rovereto - Predazzo 152.9 km

Day 4: Totally easy, it isn’t uphill. The finish I mean.

Expected finish: 15:00-15:25 CEST

Tiroler Hat of the Day: Santiago Buitrago

Sticking with my man.

Official site , Startlist.

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...