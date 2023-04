Bastogne - Liege 142.8 km

The big Ardennes showdown for the women. Can SD Worx continue their dominance? Will Annemiek finally wake up? Will FDJ-Suez ? Are there any real falcons on Roche aux Faucons? All these questions and more, answered next on LBL Femmes!

Expected finish: 12:20-12:45 CEST

Falconeer of the Day: Demi Vollering

It just feels silly to suggest otherwise under current conditions. But lets hope for surprises.

