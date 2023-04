Le Bouveret 6.8 km Timetrial

Stage race season starts heating up. Perhaps not literally in the notoriously crappy weathered Romandie but in the sense that we are really creeping close to the Grand Tours.

Expected finish: 17:30 CEST (final rider)

Almost-Aigle-ian of the Day: Ethan Hayter

Not sure who the real specialists are anymore for these days?

Official site , Startlist Start times TT