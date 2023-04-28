Filed under: Live Races Tour de Romandie Stage 3 LIVE By Jens Apr 28, 2023, 8:20am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tour de Romandie Stage 3 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images Châtel Saint Denis 18.8 km Timetrial A TT to set the scene for the climbing tomorrow. Expected finish: 17:25 CEST (last rider) Holy Menace of the Day: Tobias Foss He has the jersey, he did well in the prologue, why not? Official site , Startlist , Start times TT More From Podium Cafe Tour de Romandie Stage 2 LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 1 LIVE Tour de Romandie Prologue LIVE POGACAR CRASHES OUT OF LBL, EVENEPOEL TAKES EASY WIN Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes LIVE Tour of the Alps Stage 5 LIVE Loading comments...
