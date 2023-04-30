Filed under: Live Races Tour de Romandie Stage 5 LIVE By Jens Apr 30, 2023, 5:55am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tour de Romandie Stage 5 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images Vufflens la Ville - Genève 170.8 km Fairly uncomplicated stage to finish off the week. Expected finish: 15:50-16:10 CEST Diplomat of the Day : Fernando Gaviria Should be getting ready for the Giro. Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Tour de Romandie Stage 4 LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 3 LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 2 LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 1 LIVE Tour de Romandie Prologue LIVE POGACAR CRASHES OUT OF LBL, EVENEPOEL TAKES EASY WIN Loading comments...
Loading comments...