 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Live

By Jens
/ new

Errenteria - Vilabona 162.8 km

Short and sharp finish.

Estimated finish time: 17:15-17:45 CEST.

Pancake hat of the Day: Sergio Higuita

I picked the name out of a ........ pancake hat..

Official site , Start list

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...