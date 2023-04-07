 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Amorebieta - Amorebieta 165.9 km

Attacker’s course.

Estimated finish time: 17:15-17:45 CEST.

Pancake hat of the Day: Alex Aranburo

Sticking with my guys.

Official site , Start list

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...