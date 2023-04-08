 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Live

By Jens
/ new

Eibar - Eibar 137.8 km

No Arrate finish. I repeat, no Arrate finish, stop the presses.

Estimated finish time: 17:20-17:40 CEST.

Pancake hat of the Day: Enric Mas

Still a big climbing day.

Official site , Start list

