Filed under: Live Races Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Live By Jens Apr 8, 2023, 7:50am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Live Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Eibar - Eibar 137.8 km No Arrate finish. I repeat, no Arrate finish, stop the presses. Estimated finish time: 17:20-17:40 CEST. Pancake hat of the Day: Enric Mas Still a big climbing day. Official site , Start list More From Podium Cafe Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE Mythologies: The Stories Cycling Books Keep Getting Wrong Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 LIVE Paris-Roubaix: Wout Limps In, And Who Is the Next Mystery Guest? Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Live Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Live Loading comments...
Loading comments...