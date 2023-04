Compiegne - Roubaix 257 km

The big nasty climax to the cobbles season is here. The weenie stage race wonderboy has gone home and the real heavy boys are left to fight it out.

Estimated finish time: 17:05-17:40 CEST.

Flahute of the Day: Mathieu van der Poel

You saw the part about the weenie stage race wonderboy having gone home, right? So Mathieu should have a chance now.

