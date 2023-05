Stage 1: Etxebarria - Markina 122.2 km

Serious big guns in the start list as we once again race the WWT. With, among other things, Demi and Annemiek already getting a chance to give each other the stink eye after their Vuelta spat.

Expected finish time: 13:20-13:40 CEST

Pancake hat of the Day : Demi Vollering

This could very well get spicy right away.

Official site , Startlist