Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena 35 km Timetrial

Long timetrial day. This will set the scene for what the contenders will have to do in the mountains to win this thing.

Expected finish time: 17:05 CEST (last rider)

Casting the dice : Remco Evenepoel

Not much of a mystery here. The mystery is all in how much damage he will do this time?

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT