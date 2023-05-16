Giro d’Italia Stage 10 LIVE

Scandiano - Viareggio 196 km

We return to a slightly hollowed out Giro. Wonderboy is gone and now we settle in for the really hard second part of the race with an entirely different feeling GC field. Today should be a finish for the fast men though. You would imagine their teams have been biding their time the last few days and want to seize an opportunity like this even if there is a breakaway-friendly hilly first part of the stage?

Expected finish time: 17:00-17:30 CEST

Scandianoavian of the Day : Mads Pedersen

Tough day with climbing and a chance of a sprint, sounds like one for our former World Champion.

Official site , Startlist