Camaiore - Tortona 219 km

Another hilly day with a decent chance of a sprint.

Expected finish time: 16:55-17:30 CEST

Maybe sprinter of the Day : Mads Pedersen

Two roundabouts and a 90 degree turn in the final two km. That’s going to require a team that can keep you u there in the front 5-10, otherwise I would have gone with Cav today.

Official site , Startlist