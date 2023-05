Borgofranco d’Ivrea - Crans Montana 199 km

We’ve come to one of the biggest climbing days as the Giro briefly dips into Switzerland for its first huge showdown.

Expected finish time: 16:35-17:25 CEST

Swiss cheese of the Day : Jay Vine

Who really is the top climbing dog in this field? By default we think Roglic, but let’s play with some alternative development.

