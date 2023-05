Longarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo 183 km

Friday, Dolomites, massive amounts of climbing. Yes you guessed right, welcome to the Queen Stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia!

Expected finish time: 16:50-17:35 CEST

Threepeaker of the Day : Primož Roglič

This by no means feels like a sure thing which is brilliant at this point. All to play for.

