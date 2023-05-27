Giro d’Italia Stage 20 LIVE

Tarvisio - Monte Lussari 18.6 km Timetrial

The most talked and speculated about stage of this Giro, the slightly looney mountain TT. Will it be weird and wonderful or just weird? Tune in and see. At least the GC is as tight going in as the organizers had hoped, even if all the protagonists they were expecting aren’t still around.

Expected finish time: 17:55 CEST (last rider)

Almost Slovenian of the Day : Geraint Thomas

This takes place in the Julian Alps, practically in Slovenia. The support for the other guy will be immense but G just looks like the most Steady Eddy in these final days.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT