Giro d’Italia Stage 21 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
Roma - Roma 126 km

Final day procession unless Derek Gee wants to take one final stab at it.

Expected finish time: 18:30-18:55 CEST

Ceasar of the Day : Jonathan Milan

It would be the perfect ending to a breakthrough Giro.

Official site , Startlist

