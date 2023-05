Stage 4: Cuenca - Guadalajara 133.1 km

An excellent chance for the punchier riders to dump the sprinters and get a stage win.

Expected finish time: 16:50-17:10 CEST

Head honcho on the Horche : Elise Chabbey

Trek would love to get a quick revenge here but if anyone fits the profile it’s Deignan and I dunno if she’s quite there yet. So I’m going with prolific winners Canyon/Sram.

