Stage 6: Castro Urdiales - Laredo 106.1 km

Some medium climbing on a stage you could see going to a breakaway if the right people go and the bigs wait for the big showdown tomorrow.

Expected finish time: 15:20-15:40 CEST

Reese Bennett of the Day : Anna Henderson

Let’s say she wins from a breakaway with Amanda Spratt and one or two others, with the favorites finishing 1.30 behind.

Official site , Startlist

Previous stages