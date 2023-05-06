Giro d’Italia Stage 1: Evenepoel Makes Opening Statement

Soudal-Quick Step’s Remco Evenepoel began his assault on the Giro d’Italia today with a powerful statement, winning the opening time trial by 22 seconds over hometown favorite and former world champion Filippo Ganna of INEOS and putting 43 seconds into presumed rival Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma. And here is where I admit that describing time trials are not super interesting, even if the live viewing experience was enjoyable enough. It was a lovely day along the Abruzzese coast and the finishing climb to Ortona elevated the maglia rosa contenders into contention for the stage, making the results fairly meaningful. So for João Almeida of UAE (third on the stage) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (fourth), this was a reasonably successful day. For Roglič, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the time trial, the performance was maybe a bit more concerning, as his 43” gap to his race rival puts the Jumbo rider on his back heels for now.

EVENEPOEL Remco, Soudal - Quick Step, 21:18 GANNA Filippo, INEOS Grenadiers, at 0:22 ALMEIDA João, UAE Team Emirates, at 0:29 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao, INEOS Grenadiers, at 0:40 KÜNG Stefan, Groupama - FDJ, at 0:43 ROGLIČ Primož, Jumbo-Visma, s.t. VINE Jay, UAE Team Emirates, at 0:46 MCNULTY Brandon, UAE Team Emirates, at 0:48 THOMAS Geraint, INEOS Grenadiers, at 0:55 VLASOV Aleksandr, BORA - hansgrohe, s.t.

Fossaceesia - Ortona 19.6 km Timetrial

Esultate! The Giro is upon us! And already starting today in the opening timetrial we can look forward to a battle royale between Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel.

Expected finish time: 17:00 CEST (final rider)

Pink elephant of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

I think his team might prefer if he doesn’t, I think he may plan not to, but I think he just can’t help himself but show all he’s got and take an early lead.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT

Selected riders of interest:

14:23 Rohan Dennis

15:24 Brandon McNulty

15:31 Thymen Arensman

15:45 Jay Vine

16:08 Joao Almeida

16:13 Edoardo Affini

16:15 Geraint Thomas

16:34 Remco Evenepoel

16:35 Primož Roglič

16:36 Stefan Küng

16:37 Filippo Ganna