Lannilis - Lannilis 204.1 km

Everyone’s favorite French slog fest is back. Don’t miss the gnarliest French riders duking it out to win the pig.

Expected finish time: 16:40-17:15 CEST

Ribinouer of the Day : Arnaud De Lie

With livestock as a prize who would bet against farmer boy? Although I do like that Uno-X are sending a team that’s essentially strong enough to send to Paris-Nice or the Tour de France.

Official site , Startlist