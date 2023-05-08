Giro d’Italia Stage 3: Matthews Outshines Pedersen At the Line

Longish day out in the deep recessions of the Mezzogiorno sees a star-studded sprint go to the Australian Michael Matthews, whose Jayco AlUla team kinda crushed it all day in the hopes of this very result. Former world champ Mads Pedersen, a definite points contender, hung on over the climbs but had too far to come from behind Matthews to finish off the stage on a slight rise in Melfi. No changes on GC, where the Bigs rode relatively calmly all day.
Results:
- MATTHEWS Michael, Team Jayco AlUla, 5:01:41
- PEDERSEN Mads, Trek - Segafredo
- GROVES Kaden, Alpecin-Deceuninck
- ALBANESE Vincenzo, EOLO-Kometa
- OLDANI Stefano, Alpecin-Deceuninck6018
Vasto - Melfi 216 km
One of the mixed finales that open up the possibility for a bunch of outcomes. What type of rider will have his eureka moment today, sprinter or attacker?
Expected finish time: 16:55-17:30 CEST
Lorraine Bracco of the Day : Fernando Gaviria
Did I say he was gonna win yesterday? I meant today, clearly.
Loading comments...