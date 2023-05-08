Giro d’Italia Stage 3: Matthews Outshines Pedersen At the Line

Longish day out in the deep recessions of the Mezzogiorno sees a star-studded sprint go to the Australian Michael Matthews, whose Jayco AlUla team kinda crushed it all day in the hopes of this very result. Former world champ Mads Pedersen, a definite points contender, hung on over the climbs but had too far to come from behind Matthews to finish off the stage on a slight rise in Melfi. No changes on GC, where the Bigs rode relatively calmly all day.

Results:

MATTHEWS Michael, Team Jayco AlUla, 5:01:41 PEDERSEN Mads, Trek - Segafredo GROVES Kaden, Alpecin-Deceuninck ALBANESE Vincenzo, EOLO-Kometa OLDANI Stefano, Alpecin-Deceuninck6018

Vasto - Melfi 216 km

One of the mixed finales that open up the possibility for a bunch of outcomes. What type of rider will have his eureka moment today, sprinter or attacker?

Expected finish time: 16:55-17:30 CEST

Lorraine Bracco of the Day : Fernando Gaviria

Did I say he was gonna win yesterday? I meant today, clearly.

Official site , Startlist