Giro d’Italia Stage 4 LIVE

Venosa - Lago Laceno 175 km

In classic Giro fashion, stage 4 is where we get our first taste of mountains. Nothing brutal but mountains and an uphill finish all the same (well, there’s 3 km of flat after the final climb to Colle Molella but still).

Expected finish time: 17:00-17:30 CEST

Pozzovivo of the Day : Rein Taaramae

The gues is this stage will be all about Soudal-QS looking to offload the pink jersey to someone else. There will be no shortage of willing takers so the pure competition might make the plan go up in smoke. But a guy like the ol’ terror could be a good candidate if the peloton can agree on a break to go away.

Official site , Startlist