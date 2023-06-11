Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8 LIVE

Le Pont de Claix - La Bastille 152.8 km

Another big climbing day with a bit of a curious finale, descent followed by a short steep ramp of 1.8 km at 14%.

Expected finish time: 14:35-15:10 CEST

Grenoblian of the Day : Anthon Charmig

I have no idea if he has the legs but what I’m trying to say is that this will probably go to a breakaway today. Not sure if Jumbo are bothered to make it another way and other teams may not think it’s worth the effort so set their leaders up just to get spanked by Vingegaard in the end anyway.

Official site , Startlist