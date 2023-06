Beromünster - Nottwil 173.7 km

What comes on stage 2 after a stage 1 timetrial? A sprint of course.

Expected finish time: 17:05-17:35 CEST

Not Will of the Day : Wout van Aert

What do you do if you can’t win the stage 1 timetrial? Win the stage 2 sprint of course. Welcome to Wout’s world.

