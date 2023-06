Tafers - Villars sur Ollon 143.8 km

Didn’t take long for this to turn mountainous and nasty did it?

Expected finish time: 17:10-17:30 CEST

Ready, willing and aigle : Wout van Aert

What do you do if you can’t win the stage 1 timetrial or the stage 2 sprint? You win the stage 3 mountain finish of course. Welcome to Wout’s world.

