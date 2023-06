Monthey - Leukerbad 152.5 km

Another big climbing day.

Expected finish time: 16:20-16:50 CEST

Bad leuker of the Day : Juan Ayuso

I’m sorry Wout, we’ve come to the end of the road. This is going to take a (better) climber with some snap at the finish. Ayuso looked smart and going well yesterday.

Official site , Startlist