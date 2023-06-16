Gino Mäder Dies From Tour de Suisse Crash

The cycling world was devastated today by the midday news that Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder of Bahrain Victorious has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash during yesterday’s descent of the Albulapass. Mäder and American Magnus Sheffield of INEOS crashed heavily on the descent to the finish town of La Punt, with Sheffield suffering a concussion as well, but Mäder was quickly airlifted to the hospital in a very precarious condition. Doctors attempted to sustain him overnight but were not successful. Following the announcement of his death, the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse was neutralized and shortened to a 30km procession to honor Mäder.

Mäder, 26, was a talented stage racer who frequently excelled in time trials, and whose finest moments include taking fifth place in the 2021 Vuelta a España, second overall in the Tour de Romandie last year, and fifth in Paris-Nice this spring. He also scored a stage victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia in Ascoli Piceno. Mäder was from Flawil in the eastern Swiss Canton of St. Gallen. He was a prominent track cyclist before turning to the road permanently in 2019. Mäder represented Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he competed in the road race.

No word yet on whether the race will continue as planned on Saturday or whether Bahrain Victorious will take part.