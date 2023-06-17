 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de Suisse Stage 7 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
tour de suisse graphics logo

Tübach - Weinfelden 183.5 km

Somehow life and racing goes on even if it feels a bit pointless at the moment.

Expected finish time: 16:25-16:55 CEST

Suisse of the Day : Biniyam Girmay

Maybe finding his flow.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...