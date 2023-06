St Gallen - Abtwil 25.7 km Timetrial

Both men’s and women’s races do the same timetrial today. A nice bit of race design I think.

Expected finish time: 16:25-16:55 CEST

Suisse of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

Fast enough to win the whole thing as well? Probably. Skjelmose lost 13 seconds to Remco in the opening TT over half the distance. With Evenepoel’s engine a little less rusty and longer distance the 46 second lead the Dane has might not be enough.

